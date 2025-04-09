Elijah Blue Allman's Wife, Who Accused Cher of Arranging Kidnapping, Files for Divorce

Elijah Blue Allman's wife has filed for divorce again ... a little more than a year after claiming Allman's mother, Cher, once orchestrated a kidnapping of him.

Marieangela King Allman filed for divorce Tuesday, citing the boilerplate irreconcilable differences.

She lists the date of separation as March 31 ... a little more than 12 years after the two married in December 2013.

Elijah and Marieangela don't have any children, so no custody issues to work out ... but, Marieangela is asking for spousal support, including at least $6K per month while the case is pending.

This isn't the first time one of the two has filed for divorce. Elijah filed to split from Marieangela back in 2021 ... but the divorce petition was dismissed in January 2024 amid Elijah's conservatorship battle with Cher.

Remember ... Cher filed for the conservatorship in December 2023 claiming he was "substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues." Cher also took a dig at Marieangela, claiming she was undermining Elijah's attempts at getting mental health and substance abuse help.

Elijah and Marieangela fired back in documents filed the following month ... with Elijah claiming he was sober and paying bills on his own, while King leveled a very serious claim at Cher -- alleging Cher orchestrated Elijah's kidnapping and had him held against his will at a rehab facility in Mexico.

Marieangela says she had to travel down to Mexico to "rescue Elijah from the captivity his mother arranged" after she claims he was held in the country for two months. Cher denied all allegations of kidnapping.

Cher and Elijah came to a mutual agreement in September, and Cher dismissed her case without prejudice.