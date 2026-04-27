'The Voice' Singer Dylan Carter's Tesla Hit a Pole, Rolled in Fatal Crash

Dylan Carter -- a singer from South Carolina who once competed on "The Voice" -- was killed in a car crash Saturday ... and now we have a better idea of how the tragedy occurred.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... a 2026 Tesla sedan was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 21 in South Carolina just after 11 PM when it veered off the road, striking a pole and a fence, before rolling. The driver was the only person in the car ... and they succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation ... and authorities would not release any other details, including whether he fell asleep or suffered a medical emergency or was possibly intoxicated.

Dylan was identified as the driver by a number of locals who posted on social media, including Thomas Hamilton Jr., the mayor of Moncks Corner, where Dylan was set to perform Monday night.

Dylan appeared on "The Voice" Season 24 in 2023 ... he was on the show for a couple of weeks after his blind audition made all four judges turn their chairs around in a show of support ... singing Whitney Houston's "I Look to You."

On "The Voice," Dylan picked Reba McEntire as his coach. He told the judges he'd loved music since he was a little kid and his audition was a tribute to his mom, who died the year before his audition. Reba also posted a tribute about his passing.

Dylan grew up in St. George, South Carolina ... about 50 miles away from Charleston.

He was only 24.