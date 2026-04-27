'The Voice' Alum Dylan Carter Dead at 24

Dylan Carter, a singer from South Carolina who once competed on "The Voice," is dead.

According to local reports ... Dylan died Saturday night, but the specifics about what happened are unclear.

Dylan appeared on "The Voice" Season 24 in 2023 ... he was on the show for a couple of weeks after his blind audition made all four judges turn their chairs around in a show of support ... singing Whitney Houston's "I Look to You."

On "The Voice," Dylan picked Reba McEntire as his coach. He told the judges he'd loved music since he was a little kid and his audition was a tribute to his mom, who died the year before his audition.

Dylan grew up in St. George, South Carolina ... about 50 miles away from Charleston.

He was only 24.