Brazilian Martial Arts Influencer Tamyris Teixeira Santos Found Dead on Beach

Tragedy in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil ... attorney and martial arts influencer Tamyris Teixeira Santos has been found dead on a beach at age 36 -- three days after she was reported missing.

Her relatives identified a body discovered on Botafogo Beach Wednesday ... just a day after it was found, according to local outlet g1.

A forensic report cited by Brazilian outlet Metrópoles says she suffered a stroke while drowning -- oxygen deprivation and water flooding led to severe and fatal brain damage.

Santos had gone missing from Leblon Beach, several miles away, on April 18. She was with friends, went for a swim around 5 PM -- and never came back.

Her family only realized something was wrong the next day, after beach staff said her belongings were still sitting there.

Santos' mother is questioning it all, saying, “She said she was going over there and didn’t come back ... the beach was packed. There’s no way someone could drown on a crowded beach."