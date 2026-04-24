Award-Winning Chef Arrested, Wife's Bludgeoned Body Found in Hotel After Cop Fight

Jeffrey MacDonald has made a name for himself as "Chef of the Year" at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, but now he's making headlines as an alleged wife-murderer.

According to law enforcement ... MacDonald bludgeonedhis wife, Emma MacDonald, to death inside a hotel room on the UMass campus Wednesday.

The cook confessed to police he killed Emma "using his hands, feet, as well as a variety of other objects," according to The Boston Globe, citing a police report. MacDonald also told investigators it was his "intent" to kill his wife, the Globe reports.

Cops were called to the hotel room at 7:40 PM Wednesday for an emergency and a "violent struggle" ensued between the police and MacDonald, according to media reports.

MacDonald allegedly tossed objects at the officers, hitting one cop square in the face. Police eventually restrained and arrested MacDonald before reportedly discovering Emma's badly beaten corpse in the room. Emma was pronounced dead at the scene.