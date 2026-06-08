Luigi Mangione's Sister MariaSanta Begins Prestigious Doctor Fellowship
Luigi Mangione Sister Scores One of Medicine's Toughest Jobs
As Luigi Mangione awaits trial for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, his sister is making headlines in the healthcare world for a very different reason.
MariaSanta Mangione, 36, is set to begin a cardiovascular disease fellowship at Johns Hopkins University -- one of the most prestigious and competitive medical programs in the country ... according to the Daily Mail.
It's a major milestone for MariaSanta, whose selection marks the latest achievement in an already impressive medical career.
Her résumé includes a degree in Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics from the University of Maryland, followed by Vanderbilt University's highly selective MD/PhD physician-scientist program.
She later completed an internal medicine residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas before specializing in cardiology.
The career milestone comes as her brother Luigi remains behind bars ... he was arrested at a Pennsylvania McDonald's in December 2024, days after Thompson was fatally shot in New York City. Luigi's state murder trial is currently scheduled for September 2026, while his federal case is expected to begin early next year. He's pleaded not guilty to all charges.