Luigi Mangione's Sister MariaSanta Begins Prestigious Doctor Fellowship

As Luigi Mangione awaits trial for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, his sister is making headlines in the healthcare world for a very different reason.

MariaSanta Mangione, 36, is set to begin a cardiovascular disease fellowship at Johns Hopkins University -- one of the most prestigious and competitive medical programs in the country ... according to the Daily Mail.

It's a major milestone for MariaSanta, whose selection marks the latest achievement in an already impressive medical career.

Her résumé includes a degree in Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics from the University of Maryland, followed by Vanderbilt University's highly selective MD/PhD physician-scientist program.

She later completed an internal medicine residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas before specializing in cardiology.