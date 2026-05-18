Key Evidence Ruled Inadmissible in Luigi Mangione Murder Case, Judge Rules

Luigi Mangione just got a major ruling in his state murder case, with a judge deciding Monday several pieces of evidence will not be used -- including an ammunition magazine -- but prosecutors still won the major items found in his backpack.

The Monday ruling comes after Luigi’s attorneys argued cops illegally searched his backpack when he was arrested at a McDonald's back in December 2024 ... just days after Brian Thompson was gunned down in NYC.

The judge agreed the search at the McDonald’s was “unreasonable” and said there were no emergency circumstances to justify it ... meaning 4 of the items found during that search will now be inadmissible in the case.

The now-excluded items are an ammo magazine, a cellphone, his passport, wallet and computer chip. All of those were recovered from his backpack while cops first confronted Mangione at the McDonald's in Pennsylvania.

However, there are several items cops recovered that will still be allowed as evidence -- the alleged murder weapon, a silencer, a USB drive and the red notebook ... which included his manifesto-like rant against the health insurance industry.

The difference between the items comes down to where and when police found them. They were all inside his backpack, but the items the judge allowed were found during an "inventory search" at the police station -- all the things pulled out while at McDonald's were not allowed.

Luigi’s lawyers are also trying to block statements he allegedly made to cops before he was extradited to New York on December 19, 2024 ... claiming investigators didn’t properly read him his Miranda rights before questioning him.

In the New York state case, Luigi’s been charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a forged instrument tied to an alleged fake ID.

He was also hit with federal charges, including stalking and murder with a firearm ... though a judge later tossed the murder/firearm count, taking the death penalty off the table.