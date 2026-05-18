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Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Officially Graduates From Spelman College

Angelina Jolie Daughter Zahara's Officially a College Grad!!!🎓

By TMZ Staff
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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are officially parents of a college grad -- 'cause daughter Zahara Jolie just graduated from Spelman College!

Check out the clips -- Zahara was all smiles running across the stage after snagging her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology ... with Angelina proudly watching from the crowd.

No sign of Brad, but the whole thing looked like one giant celebration -- with Zahara taking part in all the school traditions and soaking up her big moment.

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THANKS, MOM!
Video: Angelina Jolie & 'RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Attend Sorority Event For Their Daughters
Facebook / DrRosalyn Gaston Elder

The graduation comes just weeks after Zahara praised Angelina at a sorority event, calling her mom her "the most selfless, loving and understanding woman" ... while also admitting being famous could’ve made college life complicated after starting at Spelman in 2022.

But looks like she handled it just fine -- ’cause Zahara’s officially got that diploma!

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