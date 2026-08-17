Hayden Panettiere Opened Up About Daughter Kaya Weeks Before Death

Hayden Panettiere spoke lovingly about her daughter in one of her final interviews ... hoping her child would someday understand their many years apart.

The actress opened up to parenting magazine Momé in July -- just weeks before her death -- recalling the traumatic birth of her now-11-year-old daughter, Kaya, and the painful custody decision that followed.

Hayden said she nearly died when she gave birth to Kaya in December 2014 ... she needed seven blood transfusions and three hours of surgery.

In recovery, Hayden said she was hit with postpartum depression ... and she felt ashamed when she didn't experience the instant rush of love she'd always heard mothers describe.

Hayden said she turned to alcohol to cope with the emptiness ... eventually developing a dependency.

She later agreed to let Kaya live with her father, former heavyweight boxing champ Wladimir Klitschko, while she sought treatment -- a move she called the hardest decision of her life.

Hayden said she never wanted to give up custody ... but knew she had to put Kaya first and get the help she needed to become the mom her daughter deserved.

Despite the distance, Hayden said they remained close ... calling Kaya her "mini me" and saying they spoke all the time.

She added ... "I love my daughter, and I'm so proud of the young woman she is becoming" ... hoping Kaya would one day understand why Hayden couldn't always be by her side.

Hayden also acknowledged she was still healing ... telling the magazine, "I'm a work in progress -- we all are. I take each day as it comes. I'm doing the work, and I'm doing my best."

As we reported, Hayden was found dead Sunday at 36. Emergency Medical Service workers responded to a call about an unresponsive female in cardiac arrest ... and in the dispatch audio, there's mention of a possible "overdose."

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Found Unresponsive by Friend; 911 Call Cited Possible Cardiac Arrest Broadcastify.com

The coroner will perform an autopsy today to determine the cause and manner of death.