Hayden Panetierre All Smiles After Revealing Friend's Name Involved in Yacht Incident
Hayden Panetierre All Smiles After Revealing Actress in Yacht Incident
Hayden Panettiere is clearly feeling real good about finally spilling it all in her new memoir -- ’cause the actress was all smiles during a recent airport run-in.
Check out the clip -- Hayden was rolling through LaGuardia Airport Wednesday morning with a friend when she got hit with questions about the juicy bombshells in her memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning."
The actress was asked point-blank about the mystery pal “Stella” she claims pushed her into bed with a shirtless male celeb on a yacht ... and also about her wild confession involving shrooms while filming "Scream 4."
But Hayden mostly kept quiet through it all -- no big reveals, no denials ... just one very telling grin plastered across her face the entire time.
Honestly, the smile kinda said it all -- if you want the tea, go buy the book.