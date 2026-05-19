Hayden Panettiere Recalls First Time Trying Shrooms While Shooting 'Scream 4'

Hayden Panettiere’s memoir isn’t all trauma and family drama -- 'cause she also shared one chaotic Hollywood memory involving 'shrooms, "Scream 4," and David Arquette making a very questionable movie-night choice.

The actress said the whole thing went down back in 2010 while shooting the movie when she, her bestie Allie, and a bunch of twenty-something crew members went glamping at a property rented out by Neve Campbell. That’s where she tried mushrooms for the very first time.

Hayden admitted she had no clue what to expect going into it -- but felt safe doing it around close friends she trusted to keep the weekend stress-free.

Hayden says David then showed up, took one look at the psychedelic vibes, politely passed on the mushrooms himself ... but somehow decided the perfect activity for everyone tripping was a watch party for his bloody 2006 comedy slasher, "The Tripper."

Yeah ... the timing was terrible. By that point Hayden says she was already deep into the haze of her first 'shrooms trip -- and within minutes, the movie’s nonstop gore, corpses, violence and carnage made her feel like her eyeballs were about the spout blood.