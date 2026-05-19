TikTok Star Gabbie Gonzalez, Father Allegedly Hired Hit Man to Kill Singer Jack Avery

TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez will be charged in an alleged conspiracy to kill the father of her daughter ... boy band singer Jack Avery, and TMZ has learned her father is also in custody for the alleged plot.

Law enforcement sources tell us Gonzalez will be arraigned Tuesday in L.A. County for conspiracy to commit murder. We've also learned her father, Francisco Gonzalez, was arrested Monday in Florida, and booked for the same crime.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept ... Gabbie was in a nasty custody battle with Jack over their 7-year-old daughter, Lavender, and Gabbie's father also got involved in the dispute.

One witness told cops ... Francisco had said it would be cheaper if Jack were dead.

Jack is a former member of the boy band Why Don't We.

TMZ broke the story ... Gabbie was arrested last week in Humboldt County, CA as she was boarding a flight there, and she was transferred Monday to Los Angeles County, where she remains jailed without bail.

Her father has not been extradited to L.A. yet, and remains behind bars in Florida.

It appears law enforcement -- federal and local officers -- have been working on this case for quite some time. Last September, Jack did an interview where he spoke about FBI agents showing up at his home and informing him that someone was trying to have him killed.

However, Jack clearly did not know about Gabbie's alleged involvement, because he praised her for being a good mom to their daugther.

According to cops, Francisco masterminded a plan that dates back to 2021 ... to track and photograph Jack in Hawaii, where he lives. The alleged plan was to get footage of him doing things like smoking and drinking that could hurt him in the custody dispute.

One alleged communication between Gonzalez family members ... Francisco wrote, "Call Barca ... never too early."

Authorities believe that refers to a man named Dustin Barca ... and cops say Gabbie and her friend Kai Cordrey later tried to recruit Barca to threaten Jack.

According to cops, a witness told them Gabbie said her father had electronically paid $10,000 to Kai on April 26, 2021 for what was described as "web-development payments." However, Kai later told cops that was just a cover story ... he did not actually perform any web services.

Using information from Kai, a federal agent posed as the hitman and got on a phone call with Francisco. During that call, cops say Francisco made it clear he'd made payments and discussed the target.