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Mango Fashion Mogul Isak Andic's Son Arrested For Allegedly Killing Him

Mango Fashion Isak Andic's Son Arrested For His Murder

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Jonathan Andic -- the son of fashion mogul Isak Andic -- has been arrested for allegedly murdering Isak ... according to several prominent outlets in Spain.

Here's the deal ... Isak died in late 2024 after falling off a cliff in the Montserrat mountains near Barcelona. He was hiking with Jonathan and several other family members at the time -- though the newspaper El País reported he was only with Jonathan at the time of the fall.

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Reuters

Jonathan became the subject of a homicide investigation last year ... and, on Tuesday, he was taken into custody in Barcelona -- with photographers capturing authorities taking him away.

Jonathan has protested his innocence since his father died ... claiming the incident was just a tragic accident.

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Isak co-founded Mango -- a fast-fashion retailer -- in 1984 ... and the brand quickly took off, amassing a global consumer base. Jonathan and his sisters took over the brand after Isak died.

He was worth about $4 billion at the time of his death, according to an estimate from Forbes.

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