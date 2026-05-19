Lil Poppa Tragic Death Detailed in Coroner's Report

Lil Poppa -- a popular rapper based out of Jacksonville, Florida -- died in February ... and now his official cause of death has been released.

According to documents from the Fulton County coroner, obtained by TMZ ... the rapper -- real name Janarious Mykel Wheeler -- died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left side of his head. He was in the passenger's seat. A toxicology report is pending.

Hapeville Chief of Police Bruce Hedley previously told TMZ ... Lil Poppa was in a single-car accident on Interstate 85 south of Hapeville, Georgia ... shortly after his manager came to meet him ... and that is when he shot himself.

Lil Poppa was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) and has released several hit tracks over the last few years, including "Love & War," "Mind Over Matter," and "HAPPY TEARS."

Poppa's 16-song album "Almost Normal Again" came out in August ... and, he released a new single titled "Out of Town Bae" earlier this year.

He was 25.