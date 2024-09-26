Young Dolph Murder Case: Justin Johnson Found Guilty, Life Sentence

Memphis jurors took several hours to reach a verdict Thursday, ultimately delivering a guilty verdict to Justin Johnson ... one of the men prosecutors claim murdered Young Dolph back in 2021.

The jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts to the charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm -- and Judge Jennifer Mitchell immediately threw the book at him with a life sentence!!!

Closing arguments were delivered Wednesday. Johnson never took the stand but Smith testified during the trial Yo Gotti's slain brother Big Jook and suspect Hernandez Govan orchestrated for them to kill any Paper Route Empire rappers they could find.

Smith said the pair happened to spot Dolph on the day of November 17, 2021 and opened fire outside the Makeda's Cookies shop while the rapper was getting treats for his mother.

Smith admitted his role in killing Dolph, but said he felt no emotions over it at the time because he was addicted to drugs ... and was looking forward to collecting a $40,000 payday for the murder.

Prosecutors argued the plan was for Govan to eventually broker a deal for Johnson to secure a record deal with Gotti's CMG Records for his deadly deed.

Smith said he wound up only getting paid $800, and he and Johnson fled before being arrested in January 2022.

Young Dolph's friends and family -- spearheaded by his children's mother, Mia Jaye -- have kept his legacy thriving through various music releases and community service days, all while advocating for his justice.