Young Dolph Murder Suspects Captured and Arrested by U.S. Marshals

The men who cops say gunned down Young Dolph are in custody ... after a manhunt which resulted in their arrests.

23-year-old Justin Johnson was taken in by U.S. Marshals Officers Tuesday in Indiana, he's wanted on a slew of charges out of Memphis ... including first-degree murder. 32-year-old Cornelius Smith was also booked on a first-degree murder charge Tuesday, but unclear if the Marshals or Memphis PD got him.

As we reported ... cops announced Wednesday Johnson was wanted for murdering Young Dolph ... and Johnson went on social media Saturday to announce plans to turn himself in come Monday ... which he didn't do.

FOX 13 in Memphis was first to break the news of the suspects' capture.

Johnson, who claims he is innocent, was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list ... and law enforcement says he has ties to organized crime. Smith has not yet made a public statement about his involvement in the murder.