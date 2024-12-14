Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

ABC News to Pay Donald Trump $15 Million to Settle Defamation Suit

Donald Trump and ABC News have settled their defamation case ... with the media company agreeing to pay millions.

According to multiple reports -- including an article posted to ABC News' own website -- the two sides have agreed to settle the lawsuit for $15 million.

The money is reportedly going to the "Presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for [Trump], as Presidents of the United States of America have established in the past" rather than directly to the 47th POTUS.

ABC News released a statement about the settlement ... writing, "We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing."

On top of the settlement, the company will also pay another $1 million in fees to Trump's lawyers.

Trump filed the defamation lawsuit back in March after an interview with Nancy Mace when anchor George Stephanopoulos said Trump had been found liable for "rape."

While DJT was found liable for sexual assault in the case brought by E. Jean Carroll, he wasn't found liable for rape ... so, he and his lawyers sued.

As part of the settlement, it's also being reported that ABC News will issue an apology on its website.

