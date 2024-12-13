Donald Trump Calls for Mysterious Drones to Be Shot Down

Donald Trump is weighing in on the growing controversy over mystery drones flying across America ... and the president-elect says he wants to shoot the damn things out of the sky if the government doesn't start giving straight answers!

DT posted a message on his Truth Social platform Friday ... and in true Trump fashion he didn't mince words -- "Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!"

Some are worried the mysterious drones are up to no good, and they may be carrying hazardous materials, or could possibly take down airliners. They've reportedly been seen in several states, including New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Connecticut ... and possibly elsewhere.

As we reported ... some New Jersey politicians are irate with the federal government's response to the spate of recent drone sightings, and a Tennessee Congressman also had some harsh words about the feds' response -- or lack thereof.

Multiple lawmakers tell us they want the feds spring into action before their constituents to take matters into their own hands and mistakenly shoot a plane out of the sky instead of a drone.

Play video content 10g Colin

Congressman Tim Burchett says America's being tested by outside forces ... and he wants the drones knocked down.

The New Jersey politicos, and Burchett, have warned that everyday citizens are going to start taking matters into their own hands and using shotguns to take down the offending aircraft.

Play video content AP

Yesterday, the FBI and DHS released a joint statement on the drone sightings reported in NJ -- "Upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully. There are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted air space."