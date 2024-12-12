Congressman Tim Burchett Says U.S. Needs to Start Knocking Down Unauthorized Drones

We Need to Knock Them Down!!!

Congressman Tim Burchett wants the U.S. government to step up with military options against drones ... saying he wants to see a few of the crafts shot out of the sky.

A photographer caught up with the representative from Tennessee Thursday... and, Burchett told him America's government is being tested by outside forces -- and, the government is failing the test.

White House National Security Advisor John Kirby on New Jersey Drones: "We're Concerned About It Too"



"I cannot characterize for you definitively what these sightings are."

Burchett tell us the government is too comfortable throwing their hands up and saying they've got no idea what the drones are or who is piloting them ... seemingly referencing White House national security communications adviser John Kirby admitting they haven't been able to corroborate any sightings of alleged drones over New Jersey.

TB says a drone is eventually going to take down a passenger jet engine.

Burchett adds he's frustrated with hearings, and he wants action ... saying he wants the drones shot down immediately -- and references the Chinese high-altitude balloon that captured the country's attention last year.

BTW ... Tim also has a theory about why these drones ain't flying over Tennessee -- listen for yourself to hear his theory.

If you don't know ... Burchett's very frustrated with the U.S. government's handling of UFO and drone reports -- telling us in our documentary "TMZ Presents: UFO Revolution" that he believes the government isn't being transparent like the American people need it to be.