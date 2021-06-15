Rep. Tim Burchett Says New UFO Videos Aren't Russians, 'Out of Our Galaxy'

Play video content TMZ.com

Vladimir Putin and Russia are not responsible for the swarm of UFOs being reported by U.S. Navy pilots, according to Rep. Tim Burchett ... who says the aircraft must be from another galaxy!!!

We got the U.S. Congressman from Tennessee on Capitol Hill Tuesday and asked him about the rash of sightings in U.S. airspace or off our shores ... and the speculation President Biden plans to raise the issue Wednesday during his Geneva summit with Putin.

Rep. Burchett's having a hard time believing the Russians are involved. He says if they had the kind of advanced technology pilots have reported seeing ... Putin would already own America.

Instead, the Congressman thinks the objects -- which are seen on video operating in ways defying known laws of physics and gravity -- must be something from beyond the Milky Way.

There's lots of government chatter about UFOs these days, with intelligence officials expected to release an unclassified report for the first time before the end of June. Burchett says he's been disappointed with empty promises before about releasing UFO info ... and even calls out former Prez Trump for missing the mark.

The Congressman told us "something's clearly going on" ... but the powers that be think folks can't handle the truth. He also offered up a Biblical theory about the existence of UFOs.

If the highly-anticipated government report doesn't cough up some real intel, Burchett says it will only prove why some people believe more in UFOs than in their elected officials.

