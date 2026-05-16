Tyson Fury's 16-Year-Old Daughter Marries 18-Year-Old Fiancé

Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter grew up super fast ... because she just married her 18-year-old now-hubby!

Several outlets based in the United Kingdom announced the news ... Venezuela Fury and Noah Price tied the knot on the Isle of Man Saturday. Fury wore a wedding dress with a 50-foot train trailing behind her while Price wore a dapper tux.

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Prior to the nuptuals, she showed off her glittering ring on Instagram ... with way more diamonds in it than we can count!

Venezuela reportedly had 18 bridesmaids ... including her uncle Tommy Fury's three-year-old daughter Bambi, as well as her sisters -- Valencia and Athena.

In case you're wondering ... the minimum age of consent to marry is 16 on the Isle of Man -- so long as you have a parent's permission. Venezuela's parents, who are only in their mid-30s themselves, both showed up to the wedding and clearly signed off on it.

ICYMI ... Venezuela got engaged at her 16th birthday party last September -- and her mom, Paris, immediately showed support, writing on social media "Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder."

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