Country Singer Lainey Wilson Marries Ex-NFL QB Devlin 'Duck' Hodges

Congrats are in order for Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges -- because the couple just made it official!

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The country singer shared a stunning batch of IG photos Thursday from their wedding ceremony in Ruskin Cave, Tennessee ... and yeah, the whole thing looked straight outta a country fairytale.

The bride rocked a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta wedding gown while the ex-NFL quarterback Duck cleaned up in a sharp suit for the big day, according to Vogue.

Lainey gave fans a full peek behind the scenes too -- posting everything from the dreamy wedding shoot and first dance to the getting-ready moments and dinner reception afterward.

The pair started dating back in 2021 after getting set up on a blind date ... and Duck popped the question in February 2025.