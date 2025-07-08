How Lainey Wilson's Boyfriend Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Became Her Fiancé

Lainey Wilson and her fiancé, Devlin "Duck" Hodges, have emerged as one of the country music world's newest power couples -- and for good reason.

While the singer and the former professional football player have walked some of the glitziest red carpets out there, they've also managed to keep the more intimate aspects of their romance hidden from the public.

Here's a look at how the musician and the athlete kept their relationship hidden for a few years ... and came out swinging when they were ready for their big reveal.

Wilson And Hodges Met On A Blind Date

While singers and football players tend to meet at high-profile events these days, Wilson and Hodges met the old-fashioned way -- through mutual friends.

The musician spoke about the early days of her romance with Hodges during an interview with People and recalled they met at a bar that offered free drinks.

The performer recalled being impressed at her future fiancé's willingness to enjoy the little things in life, and she "was like, ‘This boy likes to ball on a budget too. This is gonna work out.’"

Wilson then spoke about how she was enticed by her partner's easygoing and likable attitude, which was a major green flag.

The singer said she didn't "have to convince anybody to like him. He’s a very lovable person."

Lainey's Fiancé Has Been Supportive Of Her Career

Wilson's been open about Hodges' support for her career, and she told Billboard she saw her partner as "my cheerleader."

She also told the publication she had come to value her fiancé's input when she was coming up with ideas for tracks.

Wilson noted that, if she gave Hodges a demo tape and he kept "going back and listening to it over and over, there must be something about this."

The singer went on to express that she saw her partner as a solid example of her audience, as he has no stake in the music industry.

She said Hodges isn't "in the business, he don’t have anything to do with this, and it’s nice to be able to see what other people’s opinions are because that’s the listener right there."

Hodges Popped The Question After A Few Years Of Dating

Wilson revealed Hodges had finally popped the big question -- she said yes, by the way -- by shared a collection of photos on her Instagram account in February 2025.

The singer and the former professional football player were seen locking lips in one of the snaps, and she showed off her engagement ring in another of her pics.

Although she appeared to be particularly excited about her future nuptials, Wilson made it clear she wouldn't settle down anytime soon in an interview with People, and said she was balancing her time with Hodges with her touring schedule.

The singer also said she and Hodges were "figuring it out as we go, which is fun."