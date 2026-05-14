Tiger Woods Seen For First Time Stepping Off Plane After Rehab

Play video content Video: Tiger Woods BACKGRID

Tiger Woods is back on U.S. soil for the first time since heading to Switzerland for rehab in early April ... and we've got the first visuals of the golf legend getting off his private jet, after leaving Zurich hours earlier.

50-year-old Woods was photographed stepping off his Gulfstream G550 Wednesday afternoon at Palm Beach International Airport ... and he looked stoned-faced, showing no emotion as he walked across the tarmac, with his pup by his side.

Tiger had been in an exclusive, and ultra-expensive Swiss rehab facility since around April 3, when his PJ took him from Florida to Europe for treatment.

Woods went overseas for help after his March 27 rollover crash and DUI arrest in Jupiter, FL ... after telling the judge in his case that he feared he couldn't privately get help in the States.

The judge gave T.W. the green light, and he was off to Switzerland.

He may be back, but he's still got his DUI case to contend with ... and he suffered a loss in court this week.

Tiger wanted to block prosecutors from accessing his prescription drug records, but a judge ruled in the State's favor, clearing the way for them to see what Woods was taking the day of the crash.

Play video content Video: Body Cam Footage Shows Tiger Woods Fail Field Sobriety Tests

It wasn't a total loss for Woods -- the judge said the information would be limited to people involved with the case.