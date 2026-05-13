Tiger Woods Private Jet Returns From Zurich ... Rehab Complete??

Tiger Woods private jet is en route to American, after flying from Switzerland on Wednesday ... and there's reason to believe the golf legend is on board, after wrapping up a month-plus stay at a rehab facility in Zurich.

Woods' 2008 Gulfstream G550 -- an ultra-long-range business jet that go for a cool $50 Million -- departed from Zurich Airport a few minutes after 2PM local time ... headed for the United States.

The destination airport is currently unclear, as is whether Tiger is a passenger on his jet.

All signs point to the latter answer being yes ... as the 15x Majors winner has been receiving treatment at one of the world's most pricy and exclusive rehab facilities.

The jet flew from Florida to Zurich earlier in the week.

We broke the story in early April. Woods flew from the U.S. to Switzerland's largest city ... exactly a week after his rollover crash and DUI arrest.

40 days after touching down in Europe, it appears the legendary golfer is back home.

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In late March, Tiger's lawyer asked the court to allow him to seek help outside the country, fearing he couldn't get the necessary privacy in the ol' U.S. of A.

The judge in TW's case signed off on the request, which cleared the way for Tiger to travel internationally.

40 days after touching down in Europe, and checking into a rehab facility, Woods is back home.

While Tiger may be, and hopefully is, in better shape now, he's not in the clear just yet.

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In fact, the prosecution got a big win earlier this week when the judge ruled they could access Tiger's prescription drug medication records, potentially showing what (if anything) he might've taken the day of the crash.

Woods is facing two misdemeanor charges (and one traffic citation), driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a lawful test.