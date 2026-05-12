Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke In Good Spirits Days Before Death

Brandon Clarke was seemingly happy and healthy in the days leading up to his tragic death at just 29 years old, his barber tells TMZ Sports.

Clarke, who passed away Monday night in the Los Angeles area, had been staying in the city with one of his friends from college ... and Brandon seemed to be enjoying the offseason.

In fact, we talked to the guy who cut Brandon's hair on Friday, and he says the hooper seemed perfectly content during the appointment.

The barber says the guys even watched the NBA Playoffs during the haircut, tuning in to the Spurs vs. Timberwolves game.

TMZ Sports broke the story on Tuesday ... Clarke passed away early Monday evening, leaving the sports world stunned.

Everyone from Brandon's teammates to the Grizzlies, and even the NBA expressed condolences over the horrible news.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke. As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit," commish Adam Silver said.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization.”