Brandon Clarke Remembered By Teammates After Death

The NBA is devastated by Brandon Clarke's death ... with the Memphis Grizzlies player's teammates over the years sharing heartfelt tributes on social media.

Kyle Anderson, who had two stints with the Grizzlies, said he was "so f***in hurt" by the loss ... adding, "I love u so much brother i wish i coulda been there for u im so f***in hurt man."

Jaylen Wells also shared an Instagram Story ... stating, "Everything he's went through in the time I've been in Memphis he still came in with a smile on his face and was a light in the locker room, truly an inspiring person."

"Memphis won't be the same without you."

Lamar Stevens echoed Wells' statement ... saying, "One of my favorite teammates and people ever. Fly high king."

Current L.A. Laker Jake LaRavia called the news "devastating."

"RIP BC forever my locker buddy," he said.