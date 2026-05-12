Craig Morton, Former Broncos and Cowboys Quarterback, Dead at 83

Craig Morton -- the former Denver Broncos quarterback who led them to their first Super Bowl appearance -- has died.

He passed on Saturday surrounded by his loved ones in Mill Valley, California, according to the Broncos.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of #BroncosROF quarterback Craig Morton, who died on Saturday at the age of 83.



Morton quarterbacked the Broncos from 1977-82 and led the team to its first playoff appearance and Super Bowl berth (XII vs. Dallas) in the 1977 season.



📰 »… pic.twitter.com/3hpZT1vDss @Broncos

A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

The Ring of Famer led the Broncos for 6 seasons between 1977 and 1982, helping them secure their first playoff appearance and spot in Super Bowl XII. He was named AFC's Offensive Player of the Year and the NFL UPI MVP for the 1977 season, among other accolades.

The following year, Haven Moses called him "the most valuable player in the National Football League," per the New York Times.

But, his legacy is not just with the Broncos -- he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1965 and played with them for an impressive 9 seasons with an overall record of 32-14-1.

He transferred to the New York Giants -- a division rival of the Cowboys -- in 1974, but unfortunately did not find much success with the team ... opening his time with the team with a 1-6 record. He played with them for 3 seasons before being traded to the Broncos, where his career was revived.

Morton was named Comeback Player of the Year for the 1977 season, in addition to his other titles. He exited the NFL after the 1982 season and was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1988, along with Moses and Jim Turner.

He is survived by his wife, Kym; his sister; his children; and his grandchildren.

He was 83.