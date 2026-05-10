'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' Actor Michael Pennington Dead at 82

'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' Actor Dead at 82

Michael Pennington, who played Death Star Commander Moff Jerjerrod in "Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi" has died.

The acclaimed actor passed away Sunday, according to a report from The Telegraph.

Michael was born on June 7, 1943, in Cambridge, England and began his on-screen career back in 1965 with a supporting part in the BBC miniseries "The War of the Roses."

He married actress Katharine Barker in 1964, and the couple welcomed their son, Mark, before ultimately divorcing in 1967.

In one 'Return of the Jedi' scene, Darth Vader threatens Commander Jerjerrod over the slow construction of the Death Star II ... and Michael's character assures him they'll work harder to get it done -- leaving a heartfelt memory for fans to forever hold on to.

Michael was 82.