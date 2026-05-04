John Sterling, Legendary Voice of the Yankees, Dead At 87

John Sterling -- the voice of the New York Yankees for more than three decades -- has passed away at 87 years old.

The news came out Monday morning via WFAN Sports Radio in New York ... with the station saying, "We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom."

Sterling's voice was the sound of Yankees success ... as his iconic "the-e-e-e-e-e-e Yankees win!!" rang out over the airwaves after every victory.

Sterling got his start with the Yankees in 1989 ... and went on to call more than 5,400 regular-season games and over 200 playoff outings over the course of his career.

He retired in April 2024.

The team shared a statement minutes ago ... saying, "The Yankees mourn the loss of legendary broadcaster John Sterling. Our thoughts are with John’s family, friends and loved ones at this time."

Sterling was embedded in Yankees history ... making countless memorable calls on the mic. He even called 5,060 consecutive games from 1989 to 2019 ... and his streak only ended due to an illness.

During his tenure, the Yankees won five World Series championships. He was honored with the Pride of the Yankees award in April 2025.

He revealed he suffered a heart attack in January 2026 ... and said a month later his recovery was going well.

Sterling was married to his wife, Jennifer, for 12 years ... and he was the father to four kids.