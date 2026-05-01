Jalen Brunson Crashes Into Boosie Badazz During Knicks' Blowout Win Over Hawks

As if having a front-row seat to his beloved Hawks' ugly loss wasn't enough, Boosie Badazz got rocked on Thursday, too ... when Knicks star Jalen Brunson crashed right into him!!

The moment went down in the second quarter when New York was up 83-34 on Atlanta. That is not a typo.

Jalen Brunson bumped into Lil Boosie, we're in the funniest timeline of all time pic.twitter.com/2UgfN91OUC @big_business_

Despite the commanding lead, Brunson still went all-out when trying to keep a loose ball in play ... and his momentum took him right into Boosie's seat.

The rapper and diehard Hawks fan really leaned into it ... pretending to be injured as Brunson pulled him to the hardwood.

Boosie held onto his knee and winced in fake agony ... and even slapped the court to bring it home.

The real pain came with the result of the contest -- the Knicks put belt to ass and eliminated the Hawks from the playoffs with the 140-89 victory.

It was so bad, the Knicks could have stopped scoring just one minute into the third quarter and still gotten the dub.

The night wasn't entirely ruined, though ... as Boosie took center court and put on a show for the fans in attendance.

Play video content Video: Boosie and Jalen Brunson Exchange Words Following Altercation

After the contest, Boosie continued his narrative of being on the IR ... saying Brunson did some "WWE S*** TO ME" -- and asking his followers for video of the incident.

Play video content Video: Boosie Threatens to Leave Hawks-Knicks Game Early