Former NFL Player Josh Mauro Dead At 35

Josh Mauro, a college football star turned 8-year NFL vet, died last week at the age of 35, his family announced on Tuesday.

The cause of death is not currently clear.

"With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend," Josh's dad, Greg, wrote on social media.

Josh's father ended his tragic announcement by leaning on God ... "The Lord has been our strength in this unimaginable moment. Your prayers for continued strength and comfort mean more to us than words could ever express."

Mauro, a defensive lineman, went undrafted in 2014 after starring at Stanford ... where he was nominated for several national awards as a senior. He was named to the All-Pac 12 honorable mention team, too.

Josh signed with the Steelers, but was cut at the end of training camp ... though he wasn't out of a job for long. Mauro was signed to the Cardinals, and spent four seasons in Arizona.

In 2018, he signed with the N.Y. Giants -- and played 12 games for Big Blue, before stints with the Oakland Raiders (2019) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2020) before returning to the Cardinals, where he appeared in 8 games -- his last stint in the NFL.

Mauro finished his career with 130 tackles and 5 sacks.