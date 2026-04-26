Tristan Thompson Takes Photos With Fans Before White House Correspondents Dinner

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Tristan Thompson was all smiles before the shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner ... TMZ obtained video of him on his way in, and he was stopping to take selfies with fans.

Check out this video from Saturday's event in Washington D.C. ... Tristan is on his way to take an escalator up to the dinner when he stops to snap photos with some folks.

Tristan is wearing a bedazzled and sparkling jacket as he pauses for some pics ... and he even has to retake a selfie with a woman who whipped out her phone.

This all went down about 30 minutes before shots rang out at the hotel and sent guests scrambling for cover.

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