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Bronny James Claims He Doesn't Know Where LeBron's Signing

Bronny James I Don't Know Where LeBron's Signing!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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LEFT IN THE DARK
Video: Bronny James Claims He Doesn't Know Where LeBron's Signing
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LeBron James is apparently keeping his own family in the dark when it comes to his next move ... either that, or Bronny James deserves a Son of the Year award for not spilling the beans.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard and the King's oldest kid/former teammate was asked about his pops' free agency process in a recent video ... after streamer Biggy22x initially prompted the 21-year-old to share some motivation to the youth.

LeBron & Bronny James Together On The Lakers
Launch Gallery
Together On The Lakers Launch Gallery
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His message was nice and all, but what everyone REALLY wants is an update on his dad ... and the internet personality asked Bronny straight-up if LeBron was going to the Golden State Warriors.

"Man, I don't know where he's going," Bronny said with a laugh. "That would be crazy if he did."

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The Dubs are one team reportedly in the mix -- the other favorites include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Here's the thing -- LeBron previously stated part of the reason he's taking so long to make his decision is that it doesn't just impact himself ... it's a family matter.

LeBron's super agent, Rich Paul, also claimed earlier this week he has no idea where the King would land ... but it could all just be a massive game of chess.

One thing we know for sure is this -- LeBron will share his decision when he's ready ... and he won't be pressured into making it happen any sooner than he wants.

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