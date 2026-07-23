Bronny James Claims He Doesn't Know Where LeBron's Signing

LeBron James is apparently keeping his own family in the dark when it comes to his next move ... either that, or Bronny James deserves a Son of the Year award for not spilling the beans.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard and the King's oldest kid/former teammate was asked about his pops' free agency process in a recent video ... after streamer Biggy22x initially prompted the 21-year-old to share some motivation to the youth.

His message was nice and all, but what everyone REALLY wants is an update on his dad ... and the internet personality asked Bronny straight-up if LeBron was going to the Golden State Warriors.

"Man, I don't know where he's going," Bronny said with a laugh. "That would be crazy if he did."

The Dubs are one team reportedly in the mix -- the other favorites include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Here's the thing -- LeBron previously stated part of the reason he's taking so long to make his decision is that it doesn't just impact himself ... it's a family matter.

LeBron explains how his almost 12-year-old daughter is pulling the weight in his decision-making process.



LeBron: My almost 12-year-old daughter is really pulling the weight in this decision. Over the 4th of July, I pulled her aside and told her, "I won't be playing for the… pic.twitter.com/L0QPQYcoFh @Connectcryptt

LeBron's super agent, Rich Paul, also claimed earlier this week he has no idea where the King would land ... but it could all just be a massive game of chess.