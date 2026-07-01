Rich Paul Explains Why LeBron James Left the Lakers

LeBron James didn't chose free agency over the Los Angeles Lakers overnight ... Rich Paul says The King's odds to return to the Lakers were hovering at around 80% until LBJ decided to move on.

Speaking on his "Game Over" podcast with Max Kellerman, the Klutch Sports boss says LBJ initially leaned toward another season in L.A. But after weeks of conversations, he says the four-time NBA champ ultimately decided he was "100% sure" it was time to move on.

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Rich says the turning point here had nothing to do with squeezing out one last max contract. Instead, he says he challenged LeBron to figure out the one thing he wanted most heading into Year 24 ... and the answer was simple: happiness.

RP says the two agreed that if happiness was the priority, money couldn't be the driving force. As the NBA's scoring king kept thinking things through, Rich says he realized returning to the Lakers just wasn't the right move anymore.

Rich also describes the moment he called Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick to let them know there was no need to drag out negotiations. He says the Lakers wanted LeBron back, but insists there was never a reason for a formal offer because LeBron had already made up his mind.

As TMZ previously reported, LeBron announced Tuesday he was leaving the Lakers after eight seasons to become a free agent ... meaning he'll have a new home for his 24th (and possibly his final) season.