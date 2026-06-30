NBA's Walker Kessler Reacts To LeBron James News Ahead of Meeting With Lakers

Play video content Video: NBA Star Walker Kessler Talks Potential Move to Lakers TMZSports.com

NBA big man Walker Kessler just touched down in Los Angeles for a free agency meeting with the Lakers ... and he tells TMZ Sports it would've been great to play with LeBron James, but Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves ain't too shabby!!

The 7'2" center is expected to be a hot commodity this offseason ... and the Lakers are reportedly super interested in bringing him on board after four seasons with the Utah Jazz.

We caught up with 24-year-old Kessler at LAX minutes after the news broke that James would not return to L.A. for the 2026-27 season ... and it's safe to say he's not canceling any appointments over it.

"I did see that," Kessler. "Obviously, he's one of the greatest players of all time, so he would have been great to play with, but we just gotta see what happens, man."

Our camera guy then brought up the other stars on the team ... and Kessler seemed excited about the possibility of joining forces with them.

As we previously reported, James recently informed the Lakers he was leaving ... with both sides sending lovely messages to each other on Tuesday. Luka also gave the 41-year-old a shoutout, praising their short time together as an "honor."

Kessler -- who has averaged 9.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game in his career -- said he's feeling good heading into free agency ... but the Purple and Gold aren't the only team trying to get him to sign on the dotted line.

So ... does the potential Laker have a message for Laker Nation??