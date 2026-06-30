LeBron James Breaks Silence On Lakers Exit, 'Hope I Made A Few Proud'
LeBron James It Was An Honor To Rock Purple & Gold ... Speaks After Lakers Exit
LeBron James is speaking out after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers ... thanking the organization for adding him to the family eight years ago.
The 41-year-old King went to X a few hours after the news broke ... and shared his heartfelt reaction to the team's statement on his departure.
"No, THANK YOU!" James said on Tuesday. "Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑."
No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0 @KingJames
James won a title with the Lakers in 2020 ... which the team noted was "under the toughest imaginable circumstances" in the NBA bubble.
He also became the league's all-time leading scorer while rocking a Laker jersey ... so his presence is forever etched in franchise history.
James didn't drop any hints about his next -- and possibly final -- destination ... just a lot of love for his former employer.
For now, the NBA world waits on pins and needles.