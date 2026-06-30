LeBron James Breaks Silence On Lakers Exit, 'Hope I Made A Few Proud'

It Was An Honor To Rock Purple & Gold

LeBron James is speaking out after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers ... thanking the organization for adding him to the family eight years ago.

The 41-year-old King went to X a few hours after the news broke ... and shared his heartfelt reaction to the team's statement on his departure.

"No, THANK YOU!" James said on Tuesday. "Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑."

No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0 @KingJames

James won a title with the Lakers in 2020 ... which the team noted was "under the toughest imaginable circumstances" in the NBA bubble.

He also became the league's all-time leading scorer while rocking a Laker jersey ... so his presence is forever etched in franchise history.

James didn't drop any hints about his next -- and possibly final -- destination ... just a lot of love for his former employer.