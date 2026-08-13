Boxer Prichard Colón Dead At 33, Years After Catastrophic Brain Injury

Former Boxer Dead At 33 Years Old

Former boxer Prichard Colón, once a rising star, died after more than a decade battling the devastating effects of a traumatic brain injury suffered in the ring.

He was only 33.

Colón's dad and former trainer, Richard, announced the heartbreaking news on social media, writing ... “Good morning, everyone. I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. He is now in a better place.”

He continued ... "Thank you for so many years of love and prayers. As much as you can, please keep us in your prayers."

Colón was once one of boxing’s hottest prospects. The junior middleweight ripped through the ranks with an unblemished 16-0 record with 13 knockouts ... and many around the sport pegged him as a future champion.

Tragically, everything changed on October 17, 2015 ... when Prichard fought Terrel Williams.

During the controversial bout, Williams struck Colón in the back of the head numerous times ... before dropping the undefeated fighter twice later in the fight.

Afterward, Colón became dizzy, vomited, and collapsed in the locker room before being rushed to the hospital.

Doctors discovered a subdural hematoma, and he was rushed into emergency surgery, as docs desperately tried to relieve the swelling.

Colón spent 221 days in a coma ... and when he finally woke up, he wasn't able to walk or talk.

He spent the rest of his life under the near-constant care of his parents.

Prichard's exact cause of death is unclear.