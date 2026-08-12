Bob Iger, Josh Kushner Buying Lakers For $12.5 Billion

Bob Iger and Josh Kushner are buying the Los Angeles Lakers ... and the price tag is jaw-dropping!!

Disney’s 75-year-old longtime boss and the billionaire Thrive Capital founder are locking down the Purple and Gold for a record-shattering $12 BILLION, according to multiple reports.

It's the highest price ever paid for an American sports franchise ... by far.

Kushner and Iger had been heavily involved in attempting to bring an NBA franchise to Las Vegas, but in a reversal, inked the deal to acquire the Lake Show.

"As lifelong NBA fans, we are deeply honored for the opportunity to become stewards of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world," Iger and Kushner said in a statement to ESPN.

"We have immense respect for the leadership and vision of Jerry and Jeanie Buss. Our long-term commitment is to build on that foundation, compete at the highest level, and serve this extraordinary team, its fans, and the city of Los Angeles."

Kushner, who is married to supermodel Karlie Kloss, is also the younger brother of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.