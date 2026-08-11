ESPN's Matt Miller Charged W/ Misdemeanor After Near Fatal Car Accident

ESPN’s Matt Miller is facing a criminal charge for the June car wreck that nearly killed him and cost him his left arm.

The 42-year-old draft analyst was hit with a misdemeanor count for failing to drive on the right half of the roadway -- which caused the serious car crash -- in Jasper County, Missouri.

The June 17 crash happened on a state highway near Joplin, MO. Miller was driving a 2023 Ford Bronco ... when it suddenly veered across the center line and smashed into an oncoming semi-truck.

The crash was captured on dash cam video, capturing the exact moment Miller's vehicle left his lane and collided with the 18-wheeler, a crash so violent it ejected him from the SUV.

Matt suffered catastrophic injuries, including a compound fracture of his left femur, a shattered kneecap, multiple broken ribs, and massive blood loss.

Thankfully, doctors performed life-saving surgery, but his left arm was lost. The truck driver walked away without being injured.

Miller hasn't talked much about the incident, but did say he was “incredibly fortunate” to be alive. He also announced that he was stepping away from ESPN indefinitely.

The Class A misdemeanor that Matt's facing can carry up to one year in jail if convicted ... along with a fine.