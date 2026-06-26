Pat McAfee, Adam Schefter Donate To ESPN Analyst's GoFundMe Ahead Of 'Big' Surgery

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller's colleagues are helping out after he lost his arm in a serious car accident earlier this month ... with names like Pat McAfee and Adam Schefter donating to his recovery.

Miller's loved ones are raising money to ease the financial burden the draft expert will face after multiple surgeries and impending rehab, medical care, travel, and prosthetic planning ... and the former Indianapolis Colts punter wasted no time contributing $5,525 to the cause.

The goal is now $55,000 total ... and Schefty, Pete Thamel, Jeremy Fowler, Mina Kimes, and more have also put up money for Miller's cause.

Miller posted an update on his status via X on Friday ... stating, "Today’s surgery is a big one. To find out if my shoulder can be reconstructed in order to [support] a prosthetic arm. Your continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated."

As we previously reported, the accident happened around 4 PM in Jasper County, Missouri, on June 17 ... when officials say Miller's 2023 Bronco crossed the center line and collided with a semi.