Tyrese Haliburton And Fiancée's Late Friend Makenzi Kern's Funeral Services Revealed

Funeral services have been set for Makenzi Kern, whose tragic death at Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée, Jade Jones' bachelorette, shocked loved ones.

According to her obituary, visitation services will be held Friday, June 26, from 3 PM to 7 PM at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating her life is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, at 2 PM at the same location.

The family is asking that memorial donations be made to causes and organizations that were especially meaningful to Makenzi.

Before her death, Makenzi dedicated much of her life to public service ... working at the YMCA of Greater Omaha.

As TMZ previously reported, Makenzi died from health complications on June 8 while attending Jade's bachelorette in St. Barts.

We're told Makenzi's family does not suspect foul play, drugs or alcohol played a role in her death.

Makenzi and Jade shared a long friendship dating back to their days as cheerleaders at Iowa State University, remaining close after graduation.

Following the tragedy, Jade paid tribute to her friend, calling her "a light in this world." Tyrese said, "We will always love and miss you Kenz. Forever thankful for you."