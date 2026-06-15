Tyrese Haliburton’s Fiancée Jade Jones: Inside The Tragic Bachelorette Party

Tyrese Haliburton’s fiancée, Jade Jones, and her girlfriends were all smiles at her Bachelorette party before tragedy struck and one of the guests, Makenzi Kern, died.

Jade and her girlfriends posted countless photos of their celebration in St. Barths starting on June 2.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In snaps, Jade was seen laying on a white bed with balloons spelling out "Bride." The group posed for photos in front of a pool with the beach in the background, while holding drinks.

The group of girlfriends looked ecstatic as they hung out on the Caribbean island and chilled on the beach.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The friends stopped posting around June 6 … two days before their friend Makenzi passed away on the trip due to unexpected health complications.

Makenzi’s family said she died two days after her birthday. According to the obituary, she was “surrounded by her closest friends” on a “once in a lifetime trip” to St. Barths at the time of her passing.