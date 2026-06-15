'Love Island USA' Executive Producer's Sudden Death Is 'Unimaginable,' Partner Says

"Love Island USA" production member James Barker died suddenly last week while the reality dating series was filming in Fiji ... leaving his partner completely devastated.

Adam Roth tells TMZ ... "James was the absolute light and love of my life. He brought joy and brilliance to everything he touched."

James' partner adds ... "His loss is unimaginable. While it was not enough, I am so thankful for the time we had and the memories we made together."

He noted the couple met at a Billie Eilish concert -- and were together for more than four years.

TMZ first reported James' death, with ITV America and Peacock telling us they will honor the executive producer in Tuesday’s episode of "Love Island USA."

According to his LinkedIn, James joined ITV America in August 2020 and spent years working on the franchise on and off before becoming a full-time executive producer in January 2026.

He was 40.