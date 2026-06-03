Vasana Montgomery Takes Responsibility for Racial Slur After 'Love Island USA' Exit

Vasana Montgomery is taking responsibility for her past use of a racial slur after being removed from the "Love Island USA" villa after old videos resurfaced online.

"I take full responsibility for what I said and understand why it has hurt and upset people," Montgomery wrote in an Instagram Story Wednesday.

Montgomery said videos from her teen years recently resurfaced and acknowledged using the slur. "I want to address a couple videos from my teen years that have recently resurfaced," she wrote. "In those videos, I used a racial slur. There is no excuse for it, and I am deeply sorry."

She also said she has spent time reflecting on her actions. "Since then, I have grown a lot as a person and taken the time to educate myself, listen, learn, and better understand the impact that language can have," she wrote.

Still, Montgomery acknowledged growth does not erase her actions.

"That growth does not erase my mistake, and I am not asking anyone to excuse it," she wrote. "I believe people should be held accountable for their actions, but I also believe in growth, learning, and becoming better."

She concluded, "To anyone I hurt or disappointed, I am truly sorry."

We broke the story ... Montgomery was removed from the villa over the weekend after videos surfaced online showing the Oregon native using the n-word.