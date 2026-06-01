Pennsylvania Mayor Blasts Cop Who Quit Force for 'Love Island USA'

A Pennsylvania mayor isn't buying the fairy-tale ending for a former police officer who traded his badge for a spot on "Love Island USA" ... arguing the move left taxpayers holding the bag.

Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and weighed in on ex-officer Sean Reifel's career pivot ... he says police departments across the country are already struggling to recruit and retain officers, even without the lure of a gig in reality TV.

Check out the interview ... Reynolds compares the situation to leaving litter behind for someone else to clean up, arguing cities pay a price when they invest in recruits who leave less than a year later.

Still, the mayor admits Americans are free to chase whatever opportunities they want ... even if that means swapping a cop car for a villa full of singles.

Reynolds also pushes back on the idea that Sean's exit is some kind of blessing in disguise ... saying police work is often most meaningful when officers build long-term relationships within the communities they serve.

The mayor also weighed in on whether reality TV and social media fame are becoming tougher competition for traditional careers.