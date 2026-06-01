Caroline Kennedy Breaks Silence On Daughter Tatiana Schlossberg's Death

Play video content Video: Caroline Kennedy Remembers Daughter Tatiana Schlossberg YouTube/@JFKLF

Caroline Kennedy fought back tears talking about her late daughter Tatiana Schlossberg in her first public comments since John F. Kennedy's grandchild died following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

During her speech at the JFK Profile in Courage Award Ceremony Sunday, Caroline addressed family members in the audience before taking a moment to honor her daughter.

Caroline grew emotional as she remembered Tatiana as a woman who "represented everything my parents stood for in her beautiful, amazing, and too-short life."

Tatiana was only 35 when she passed away in December, not long after announcing she'd been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Caroline's daughter was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia back in 2024 ... but she didn't go public with her situation until November 2025 ... when she wrote an essay and said her form of leukemia had a rare mutation that made it difficult to treat.