Jack Schlossberg Delivers Subpoena, Tylenol to Cousin RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. had a visitor Thursday at his office -- a famous cousin who was bearing what we're guessing are some unwanted gifts.

Jack Schlossberg, President John F. Kennedy's grandson, showed up at the Department of Health and Human Services with a bottle of Tylenol in one hand and a subpoena in the other.

We can explain.

Jack told Charlie the Tylenol is purely anticipatory ... anticipating the moment when Schlossberg -- a New York candidate for Congress -- takes the oath of office, because that's gonna give RFK Jr. a major headache.

Play video content October 2025 Video: RFK Jr. Says Tylenol After Circumcision Linked To Autism C-SPAN

The Tylenol bottle is connected to Jack's subpoena, which is also anticipatory. Jack says when he's elected, he's gonna subpoena his cousin to cough up all RFK Jr.'s records relating to his policy positions and possible financial entanglements with acetaminophen, including Tylenol. We're guessing The Secretary isn't invested in Tylenol ... more likely, Advil.

RFK Jr. has long maintained there's a connection between Tylenol and autism, despite numerous studies to the contrary.

Jack goes in hard, saying RFK Jr. is robbing the American people of their health, and someone's got to stop him.

BTW ... Jack barely got in the door before he was turned away. Thing is ... RFK Jr. was on the Left Coast, pumping iron with Arnold.

The New York Times published a blistering story Thursday on Jack Schlossberg, alleging he's not a serious candidate ... torpedoing important meetings in favor of naps. The piece also claimed his campaign is in chaos.