JFK's Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Dead at 35

By TMZ Staff
Published
Remembering Tatiana Schlossberg
Launch Gallery
Getty

Journalist and author Tatiana Schlossberg has died.

Schlossberg wrote for publications such as the New York Times, The Atlantic, The Washington Post and Vanity Fair. She was the granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and the daughter of Caroline Kennedy.

The JFK Library Foundation confirmed her passing Tuesday in an Instagram post, writing, "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts."

The "Inconspicuous Consumption" author was reportedly diagnosed with leukemia in May 2024.

WHDH-TV reports Tatiana wrote an essay revealing her diagnosis, saying, “I wasn’t sick, I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew. I regularly ran five to ten miles in Central Park. I once swam three miles across the Hudson River — eerily, to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.”

Tatiana is survived by her brother Jack -- who is running for Congress in New York -- her sister Rose, her husband Dr. George Moran, and her two children, Edwin and Josephine.

She was 35.

RIP

