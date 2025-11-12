JFK’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg Announces Run for Congress

Jack Schlossberg -- John F. Kennedy's only grandson -- is looking to carry on his famous family's political legacy ... announcing a bid for Congress.

The 32-year-old Democrat posted a video on social media Tuesday night revealing he's running for New York's 12th congressional district -- the seat long held by Rep. Jerry Nadler, who's retiring after 34 years in office.

Check out the clip ... Schlossberg is seen buttoned up and speaks directly to the camera -- warning America is facing a "crisis at every level," and saying, "we can do better" by having the Democrats take back control of the House.

He hangs his hat on being a born-and-raised New Yorker ... and while he admits he might not have all the answers, he says he's ready to champion the voices of Manhattanites in Washington.

Schlossberg also has a massive online following -- roughly 1.6 million followers across his social platforms -- where he's known for taking unapologetic swings at Republicans ... and at times, going on eyebrow-raising rants.

Caroline Kennedy's son joined us on "TMZ Live" in August ... where he doubled down on a video taunting Melania Trump -- after she wrote a letter to Vladimir Putin asking him to protect children caught up in the Ukraine war.

Schlossberg will definitely grab attention ... and things could get heated fast in what may become a crowded primary in one of the wealthiest districts in the country.